Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $11.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $572.79. 34,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,846. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.71 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $233.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $581.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.21.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

