Brokerages Anticipate 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.98 Million

Analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) will announce $8.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for 22nd Century Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.52 million and the highest is $9.43 million. 22nd Century Group reported sales of $8.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will report full year sales of $36.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.26 million to $37.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $54.41 million, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $69.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 22nd Century Group.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 109.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on XXII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

XXII traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 606,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.03. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $5.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter worth about $765,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 329,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after purchasing an additional 240,081 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 1,908.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 227,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 216,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,751,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 212,296 shares during the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

