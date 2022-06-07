Brokerages Anticipate Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings of ($1.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

ACHV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $79,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $99,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 26.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACHV traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.72. 403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,838. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.40. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $10.09.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

