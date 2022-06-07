Brokerages Anticipate Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Assertio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.04. Assertio reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assertio will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Assertio.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Assertio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Assertio news, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,451 shares in the company, valued at $496,664.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $92,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,552 shares of company stock worth $318,539 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASRT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. 1,882,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,954. The company has a market cap of $153.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41.

About Assertio (Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

