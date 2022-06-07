Brokerages Anticipate BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioVie’s earnings. BioVie reported earnings per share of ($10.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioVie will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.66) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioVie.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIVI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioVie in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioVie by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioVie by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioVie stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. BioVie has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

