Brokerages Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to Post $0.10 EPS

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAYGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Ceridian HCM reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,277. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $48,992.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,494. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 125.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 31,159 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period.

About Ceridian HCM (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.