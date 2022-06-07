Brokerages Expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $884.45 Million

Equities analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) to post $884.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $884.80 million and the lowest is $884.10 million. ChampionX reported sales of $749.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.75 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of ChampionX stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $25.24. 2,736,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 2.87. ChampionX has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

