Brokerages Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 23.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FGBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

FGBI stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.87. 65,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,787. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $32,132.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,748 shares in the company, valued at $356,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 17,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

