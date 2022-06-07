Brokerages Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. MP Materials reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.13. 3,588,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MP Materials has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $60.19.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $4,393,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,432,246 shares of company stock worth $61,588,173. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MP Materials by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in MP Materials by 25.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,482,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in MP Materials by 5.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in MP Materials by 3,988.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.