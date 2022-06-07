Brokerages Set Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target at $20.08

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

Several analysts recently commented on ULCC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indigo Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,426,778,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,996,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 4,014.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 541,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 448,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 685,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 428,670 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULCC traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,834,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Frontier Group has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.66 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

