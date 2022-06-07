Burger Swap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.14 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $15.16 million and approximately $15.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,273.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001988 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,801 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

