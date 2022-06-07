Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) will announce $44.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $43.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $181.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.40 million to $184.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $203.52 million, with estimates ranging from $191.97 million to $223.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CATC stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.24. 7,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,590. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.89. The stock has a market cap of $596.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $97.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

