Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 415000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The stock has a market cap of C$6.35 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.
About Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB)
Featured Articles
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.