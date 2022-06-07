Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEED shares. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of WEED stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,225. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$5.06 and a 52-week high of C$32.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 8.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

