Cat Token (CAT) Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week

Cat Token (CAT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0953 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. Cat Token has a total market capitalization of $622,264.29 and approximately $177.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cat Token has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00205223 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006297 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

