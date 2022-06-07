Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Up 6.3%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.43. 352,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,730,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 18.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 243.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 603,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.