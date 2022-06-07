Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) were up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 11,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 529,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

CERE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,309,250 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

