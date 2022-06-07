Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,244 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund comprises approximately 1.4% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $22,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:RNP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $29.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.