CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells $282,900.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,468 shares in the company, valued at $17,040,198.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CRVL traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.34 and a 200 day moving average of $172.86. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $213.38.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRVL. StockNews.com began coverage on CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

