CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells $282,900.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,468 shares in the company, valued at $17,040,198.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CRVL traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.34 and a 200 day moving average of $172.86. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $213.38.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRVL. StockNews.com began coverage on CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
CorVel Company Profile (Get Rating)
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
