DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.26 Million

Brokerages predict that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) will report $8.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.14 million to $8.39 million. DarioHealth posted sales of $5.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year sales of $36.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $37.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $58.99 million, with estimates ranging from $45.56 million to $72.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.22. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 311.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRIO shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DarioHealth to $18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DarioHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

DarioHealth stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 252,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,269. The company has a market capitalization of $158.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72. DarioHealth has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $23.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 316.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

