Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.02

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 87970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

DHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $511.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHC)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.