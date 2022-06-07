DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNBBY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from 203.00 to 225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. DNB Markets lowered their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of DNBBY stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.99. 102,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,420. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.9024 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. DNB Bank ASA’s payout ratio is currently 89.01%.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

