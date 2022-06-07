DXdao Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $72,735.00 (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can now be bought for about $609.26 or 0.01973098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $30.05 million and approximately $72,735.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00210890 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000161 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002305 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 338.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00265361 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXD is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.