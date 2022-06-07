Dynamic Tops 1-Day Volume of $31.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $622,093.92 and approximately $31.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,085.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,828.83 or 0.05883151 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00017078 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00206143 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.46 or 0.00586957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.86 or 0.00607535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00069833 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

