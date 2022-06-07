Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.05-$7.15 EPS.

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.98. The stock had a trading volume of 50,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,403. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $148.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.54.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,285,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $121,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,984,354. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,538 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,725 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

