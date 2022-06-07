Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.44

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.44 and last traded at $47.44, with a volume of 95000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.11.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.32.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

