Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.76-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.330-5.420 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.47 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.76-$4.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.89.

NYSE:EHC traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.15. 38,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,068. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.90.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

