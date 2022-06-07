Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Acquired by KCL Capital L.P.

KCL Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Endeavor Group makes up about 1.9% of KCL Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. KCL Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Endeavor Group worth $19,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,504,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,486 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,012,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $15,453,000. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total transaction of 7,690,824.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,768,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 34,703,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total transaction of 81,738.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately 551,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,510 shares of company stock worth $10,138,695 in the last 90 days.

EDR traded up 0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 23.08. 24,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,227. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,286.29 and a beta of 1.04. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 17.42 and a twelve month high of 35.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 34.00.

About Endeavor Group (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.