EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Receives $31.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.94.

ESMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE ESMT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,462. EngageSmart has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,526,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,808,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

