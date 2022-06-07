Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.00-$14.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.55-$3.61 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $5.06 on Tuesday, hitting $281.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,317. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $275.33 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 145.70%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Essex Property Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Essex Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $350.06.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,453,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,152,000 after buying an additional 28,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 431,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.