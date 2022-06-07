First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Position Trimmed by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of First Republic Bank worth $25,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 254.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 34,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.14.

Shares of FRC traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,067. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $136.31 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

