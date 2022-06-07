Flow Achieves Market Cap of $2.52 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Flow has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00007910 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $27.72 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $836.46 or 0.02717602 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 96.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00163055 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.89 or 0.00396029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030324 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,373,338,337 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

