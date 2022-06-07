Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.54.

FBHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

FBHS stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.96. 1,066,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,837. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,828,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,425,000 after acquiring an additional 250,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,032,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after acquiring an additional 583,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after acquiring an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

