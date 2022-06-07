G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.23-4.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIII. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.09. 39,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.22. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,968,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

