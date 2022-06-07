G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$600.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.81 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.50 EPS.

Shares of GIII traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.07. 42,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,968,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

