Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.37. 38,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,490,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GENI shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $672.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 85,449 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 232,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

