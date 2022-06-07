Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Holdings Cut by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,308 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Global Medical REIT worth $16,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

GMRE stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. 6,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,273. The stock has a market cap of $848.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 420.02%.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

