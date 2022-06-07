Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $62.12. 14,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,849. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $57.21 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.69.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,295 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,156 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after acquiring an additional 150,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Globus Medical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 517,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,153,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

