Graviton (GTON) Price Hits $1.91

Graviton (GTON) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Graviton has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $799.54 or 0.02631758 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 102.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00166111 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.99 or 0.00408110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

