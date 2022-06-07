Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock makes up approximately 2.1% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLDD. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,959,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,930,000 after buying an additional 219,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,697,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,408,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 959,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 95,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 654,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 66,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 58,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLDD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,224. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $194.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 13.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $249,924.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 245,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

