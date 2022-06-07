Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $10.69

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.69, but opened at $11.00. Guild shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

The firm has a market cap of $671.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Guild had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 21.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Guild by 304.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Guild by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

