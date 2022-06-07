GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. GXO Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 560%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,811. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,659,000 after buying an additional 169,891 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $1,280,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

