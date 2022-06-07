Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.63

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.63 and last traded at $42.43, with a volume of 356188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.28.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,016,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,412 shares of company stock worth $7,578,379 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

