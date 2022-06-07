Helix (HLIX) Market Cap Reaches $23,918.72

Helix (HLIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, Helix has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. Helix has a total market cap of $23,918.72 and approximately $2.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00081706 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011058 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000976 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

