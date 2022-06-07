HOPR (HOPR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $399,431.00

HOPR (HOPR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. HOPR has a market capitalization of $22.03 million and approximately $399,431.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOPR has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 470% higher against the dollar and now trades at $855.98 or 0.02725787 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00154341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.54 or 0.00377480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029798 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR’s launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

