HyperDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.23 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $13.23 million and $59,744.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HyperDAO Profile

HDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

