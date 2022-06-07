Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.80 million.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,196. The company has a market cap of $859.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.10. Ichor has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $56.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.08 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICHR. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ichor by 126.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ichor by 86.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.