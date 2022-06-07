Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 228503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

Get Identillect Technologies alerts:

About Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries in the United States and Mexico. Identillect Technologies Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.