Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Idorsia from CHF 35 to CHF 36 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Idorsia stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.95. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98. Idorsia has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

