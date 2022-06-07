Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.53 million.

Inter Parfums stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.85. 9,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,112. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.66.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Inter Parfums from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

